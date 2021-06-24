News World 3 Russian soldiers killed in helicopter crash near St Petersburg

At least three soldiers were killed when a Russian National Guard helicopter crashed near St Petersburg on Thursday evening.



The Mi-8 helicopter, which was used for transport and combat purposes, crashed in the Leningrad region not far from the metropolis of St Petersburg, state news agency TASS reported, citing the National Guard.



The cause of the accident was initially unclear.



The crew had done everything to prevent the plane from crashing in a populated area, it said. No one on the ground was injured.



The helicopter was reportedly on a training flight. After crashing in a field, it burst into flames. The fire was extinguished.



