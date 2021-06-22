English footballers Chilwell, Mount in isolation for virus risk

Two English national football team players were in self-isolation on Tuesday because of the risk of coronavirus exposure.

"We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England," the England national team said in a statement.

Chilwell and Mount were confirmed to have "close contacts" with Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour overnight after a England-Scotland match in the EURO 2020 tournament on Friday that ended 0-0 in London.

Gilmour tested positive for the virus, the Scottish football body confirmed Monday.

He was named the man of the match.

Following a positive result, Gilmour is in self-isolation for 10 days.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley," according to England's statement. "The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests."

Chilwell and Mount will miss the Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

After two matches, the Czech Republic and England racked up four points each in the group. Croatia and Scotland have one point each ahead of the last group matches.