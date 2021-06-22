Turkey vaccinates nearly 1M citizens in a day

Turkey administered nearly 1 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

In total, the country has given over 43.6 million doses since it launched a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

More than 29.06 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.57 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

It also confirmed 6,143 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 565 symptomatic patients. The number of new cases on Monday was 5,294.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.38 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,293 with 57 new fatalities.

As many as 5,214 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the number of recoveries past 5.24 million.

Over 58.99 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 791.

Amid a nationwide fall in COVID-19 cases, Turkey is set to end pandemic curfews as of next Thursday, July 1, the country's president announced on Monday.

On June 1, Turkey eased some measures to fight the virus as the number of infections in the country dropped following a 17-day lockdown.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.87 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.89 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.