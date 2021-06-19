Ramos ends sensational Real Madrid career with trophies, unforgettable victories

While the football world focuses on EURO 2020, an unexpected departure shocked fans this week when Real Madrid legendary captain Sergio Ramos announced his exit from the Spanish club.

Regarded as one of the greatest center-backs of his generation, Ramos became a popular figure with fans with his work ethic, ambitious personality and strong character. His trophy-laden career ended in Madrid, where he had a sensational club career since 2005, in an emotional farewell that saw him in tears as he announced his exit.

"I'll come back here one day, I'm sure. I want to say a huge thanks to Real Madrid. I will always carry you in my heart," he said.

Ramos' departure was unexpected for fans since he wanted to stay with the club to end his career. But there was a dispute with the team about his contract extension.

The club decided against it.

"I never thought this day would come, but everything has a beginning and an end," he wrote on Twitter.

"You've carved out one of the greatest careers in the history of our club. For many years, you've been a role model for our fans and without doubt, you're now one of Real Madrid's biggest legends," said team President Florentino Peres.

FIRST GOAL IN 2005, 100TH IN 2020

Making a huge €27 million ($32 million) move to Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, Ramos is the second-highest top scorer among Real Madrid defenders, scoring 101 goals in 671 games. Fernando Hierro is the highest-scoring defender in Real Madrid history, who played midfield and had 126 goals in 601 games from 1989 to 2003.

Ramos, 35, had his first goal for Los Galacticos in a UEFA Champions League match against Greek side Olympiacos in 2005.

It was November 2020 when the Spaniard tallied his 100th with a header in a Champions League group match against Italy's Inter Milan.

He played 671 games for his team in 16 seasons and lifting 22 honors, including four UCL titles in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The defender is a five-time La Liga champion -- 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2020 -- while he helped Real win four FIFA Club World Cup trophies in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

CRUCIAL PART OF NATIONAL TEAM

Ramos was one of the most valuable members of the national team, scoring 23 goals in 180 caps.

The captain participated in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments and 2008, 2012 and 2016 European championships.

He helped his country earn back-to-back UEFA EURO 2008 and 2012 titles in addition to the 2010 World Cup but Ramos is no longer part of the Spanish squad.

He struggled with injuries during the 2020-2021 season and was left off the squad for EURO 2020 by manager Luis Enrique.