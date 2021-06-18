Sweden earn 1-0 win over Slovakia to top EURO 2020 Group E

Sweden topped the Group E of UEFA EURO 2020 after a 1-0 victory against Slovakia on Friday.

The first half between the sides seemed balanced at Russia's Saint Petersburg Stadium but Sweden largely dictated the match's tempo in the second half.

In the 76th minute, Sweden were awarded a penalty as Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka fouled Sweden's Robin Quaison in the box. Dubravka was booked for the foul.

Swedish left winger Emil Forsberg scored a firm penalty kick to break the deadlock in the match, giving a 1-0 lead to his nation.

Sweden had many efforts before Forsberg's goal as defender Ludwig Augustinsson's header in the 59th minute and forward Alexander Isak's low strike in the Slovakian area in the minute 71 were saved by Dubravka.

Near the end of the match, Slovakia took risks to attack the Swedish goal but Sweden secured the 1-0 win.

Sweden's Isak, 21, was named the man of the match following the game.

So the victors Sweden currently have 4 points in two matches to lead the Group E.

Slovakia are still in the second spot with 3 points after a win and a loss.

Third-place Spain, set to face Poland on Saturday, have 1 point.

Poland are yet to have any point in this group as they were beaten by Slovakia 2-1 on Monday.