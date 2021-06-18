Danish footballer Eriksen discharged from hospital

Danish football player Christian Eriksen was discharged from hospital on Friday.

"Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet [in Copenhagen]," the Danish Football Union said on Twitter.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family," it added.

Helsingor is a Danish city near Sweden.

Eriksen, 29, thanked the football community for sending greetings and support messages.

The Inter Milan star said that the operation "went well" and now he is "doing well under the circumstances."

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a EURO 2020 Group B game against Finland at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen last Saturday.

He was rushed to a Danish hospital after a cardiac massage was performed on the pitch.

When he was put in an oxygen mask on the stretcher, he could be seen putting his left hand on his forehead.

After urgent medical attention, the match was suspended. It resumed the same day at 1830 GMT, and Finland defeated Denmark 1-0.

Fans and players all around have wished Eriksen a quick recovery.

On Sunday, Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said Eriksen "was gone" before being swiftly resuscitated on the pitch.

Eriksen is a Denmark regular, having scored 36 goals in 109 international caps for his nation since his debut in 2010.

Seen as one of the most reputable players in Europe, Eriksen played for Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur before his move to Inter Milan in 2020.

He helped Inter win the Italian Serie A title last season.