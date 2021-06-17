Denmark and Belgium players halt Euro 2020 match to honor Christian Eriksen

 Contact Us
's game against at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen's to take part in a round of applause for .

Published June 17,2021
Denmark fans clap after the ball was kicked out of play in honour of Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Belgium [AFP]

Denmark and Belgium players have halted their European Championship match for a stadium-wide minute's applause for Christian Eriksen.

Play was stopped after the clock hit 10 minutes to start the tribute. It was a pre-planned action to honor Eriksen. The midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark's national team.

Eriksen is recovering in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game against Finland at Euro 2020. The hospital is close enough to Parken Stadium that Eriksen was expected to hear the tribute from his room.

Yussuf Poulsen scored in the second minute to give Denmark a 1-0 lead.