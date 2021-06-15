News Sport Suat Serdar completes move to Hertha Berlin with five-year contract

Midfielder Suat Serdar has signed a five-year contract with Hertha Berlin until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.



The player is the first summer signing of the capital club. Serdar, who has four Germany caps but is not part of their squad at the Euros, joins Hertha from relegated Schalke.



"Suat is a skilled player with the ability to control a game from midfield and who can serve for surprise. Although he is coming off a difficult season, he has a lot of potential and strength," managing director Fredi Bobic said.



Serdar added: "The club presented me with a clear plan that convinced me. I want to do my part to ensure that this season is successful."









