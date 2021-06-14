Spain to take on Sweden in their EURO 2020 opener

Three-time champions Spain hope to start EURO 2020 with a victory against Sweden on Monday.

As host country, Spain will take on Sweden in Group E in Seville's La Cartuja Stadium at 1900 GMT.

Spain is a true EURO frequenter and are appearing in European Championship finals for the 11th time.

In Group E of the UEFA Euro 2020 opener, Poland will face Slovakia in St. Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium at 1600 GMT.

Scotland and the Czech Republic will face off in Glasgow's Hampden Park at 1300 GMT in Group D on the first match of the day.

In another Group D game, England beat Croatia 1-0 in a tight game on Sunday.