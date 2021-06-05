Anadolu Efes defeat Fenerbahçe Beko 95-73 to take 2-0 series lead in BSL play-off finals

Anadolu Efes claimed a 95-73 home win over Fenerbahçe Beko to take a 2-0 series lead on Saturday in the ING Basketball Super League playoff finals in Turkey.

Fenerbahçe players Melih Mahmutoğlu, Alex Perez, Yiğit Onan, Ahmet Düverioğlu and Anadolu Efes' Chris Singleton were disqualified from game after trading blows at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome.

Away-side captain Mahmutoğlu threw the ball at Singleton's leg as a fight broke out between them with 3.27 minutes to go.

Efes' Rodrigue Beaubois was the highest scorer of the game with 27 points, while Vasilije Micic scored 23, making seven assists and seven rebounds.

For the losing side, Andre De Colo produced 14 points, six assists, and six rebounds as Marko Guduric helped his team with 13 points.

Also, Fenerbahçe's Czech center Jan Vesely was ejected in the fourth quarter after double technical fouls.

Game 3 will be played at Fenerbahçe's home ground, Ulker Sports and Event Hall, on Monday.