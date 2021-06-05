Turkish Red Crescent brings aid to fire-hit Ezidi camp in Iraq

A Turkish state-run charity on Saturday extended a helping hand to a fire-damaged Ezidi camp in northern Iraq.

The country head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Iraq, Yunus Yazıcı, told Anadolu Agency that the group had contacted the governor's office in the northern Dohuk province, as well as the Erbil office of the Iraqi Red Crescent to help internally displaced Ezidi residents of the Sharya Camp, where a fire broke out on Friday.

Two truckloads of aid, including 400 beds, 475 blankets, 250 kitchen sets, and 250 parcels of clothes, were distributed to people affected by the fire at the camp.

Yazıcı stressed that following the disaster, the Turkish Red Crescent was the first organization to deliver aid to the camp.

Around 130 tents were damaged in Friday's fire.





