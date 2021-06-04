Turkish archer Mete Gazoz crowned European Champion

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz bagged the gold medal in the European Archery Championships in Antalya. He also won a quota for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Gazoz defeated his French opponent Jean-Charles Valladont 6-0 in the final of the tournament in which 279 athletes from 40 countries participated.

The Turkish archer told Anadolu Agency he was proud to have achieved the Olympic quota and he will represent Turkey in the best way possible in the Olympics.

Earlier, Yasemin Ecem Anagoz, a Turkish woman archer, also won an Olympic quota. She won the silver medal after losing to her French rival Lisa Barbelin in the final of the European Archery Championships.

In a statement, the Turkish Archery Federation congratulated the two athletes on winning the Olympic quota. "We congratulate all the technical team and athletes who contributed," the federation said.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu also congratulated the national archers.