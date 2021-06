Inter Milan appointed Simone Inzaghi as their new manager on Thursday to replace Antonio Conte, the Italian club announced.

He inked a two-year contract with the defending Serie A champions.

The 45-year-old manager helped Lazio win the Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups during his five-year spell from 2016 to 2021.

Inter confirmed their former manager Conte's departure last week, despite the fact that he guided the club to win the first league title since 2010.