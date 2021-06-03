Anadolu Efes sail to 40-point win in Game 1 of Turkish basketball playoff finals

Anadolu Efes cruised to a 111-71 win against Fenerbahçe Beko on Thursday in the opening game of the ING Basketball Super Lig playoff finals.

The first quarter ended with the teams tied at 21-21. Anadolu Efes were slightly better in the second stanza that finished 43-40 in favor of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champions.

Anadolu Efes dominated in the third quarter to take an 80-51 lead going into the final period.

The home side maintained their impressive performance in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead in the finals.

Shane Larkin finished with 23 points and Vasilije Micic added 19 at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

Melih Mahmutoglu led Fenerbahçe Beko with 19 points and Nando de Colo dropped in 14.

Game 2 will tip-off Saturday.