Olimpia Milano secure 3rd place in EuroLeague

AX Armani Exchange Milan defeated CSKA Moscow of Russia 83-73 in the third-place game of the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four on Sunday.

Sergio Rodriguez led the Italian side with 14 points and six assists at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

Vladimir Micov also added 14 points while Michael Roll, Riccardo Moraschini, and Shavon Shields each played with 11 points for Olimpia Milano.

Tornike Shengelia scored 18 points and Iffe Lundberg finished with 13 points for the losing side.

Olimpia Milano sealed their first Final Four win since 1992.