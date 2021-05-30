Milwaukee Bucks seal 4-0 series sweep over Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks completed a 4-0 series clean sweep against the Miami Heat on Saturday to qualify for the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists as the Bucks secured a 120-103 victory.

Brook Lopez dropped 25 points for the Bucks, followed by Bryn Forbes with 22, Khris Middleton 20, Bobby Portis 13, and Jrue Holiday with 11 points.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler posted a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Bam Adebayo added 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Kendrick Nunn finished with 18 points.

The Bucks will take on either the Boston Celtics or the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

RESULTS

Eastern Conference:

Miami Heat - Milwaukee Bucks: 103-120 ( Bucks win series 4-0)

Washington Wizards - Philadelphia 76ers: 103-132 ( 76ers lead series 3-0)

Western Conference:

Portland Trail Blazers - Denver Nuggets: 115-95 (Series tied 2-2)

Memphis Grizzlies - Utah Jazz: 111-121 (Jazz lead series 2-1)