News Sport UEFA committee recommends away goals rule be scrapped in Europe

UEFA committee recommends away goals rule be scrapped in Europe

DPA SPORT Published May 29,2021 Subscribe

A UEFA committee has recommended that the away goals rule should be scrapped for European club competition, dpa learned on Saturday.



Sources close to the discussions say the Club Competitions Committee has made the suggestion but that UEFA's Executive Committee must make the final decision.



The away goals rule was introduced in 1965. It is applied in the Champions League and the Europa League if both teams have scored the same number of goals in knockout matches after first and second legs.



According to the current rule, the team that has scored more away goals advances. If the number of away goals is equal, the game goes to extra-time.



Matches without spectators during the coronavirus pandemic and games played at neutral venues in the crisis have partly helped lead to the recommendation, although UEFA hopes fans can return in large numbers from next season.



The away goals rule has also been used in UEFA's national team competitions. In the play-offs for the European Championship, for example, there are also first and second legs.



Any UEFA decision will not be binding on national federations.











