Napoli hire Luciano Spalletti as new manager

Napoli named Luciano Spalletti as the new head coach to replace Gennaro Gattuso, the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced on Saturday.

"I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July. Welcome, Luciano-we'll do great work together," he said.

Under Gattuso, Napoli missed out on the Champions League for next season after the club ended Serie A's 2020-2021 season in fifth place.

The 62-year-old Spalletti previously managed another Serie A powerhouses Roma and Inter Milan.