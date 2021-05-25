Up to 16,500 fans allowed to attend Champions League final

"The Portuguese authorities have confirmed a capacity of 33% or up to 16,500 spectators. Each of the finalist clubs had an allocation of 6,000 tickets reserved for their supporters and sales for those were conducted by the clubs directly," the European football governing body said in a statement.

Ticket sales for the general public have begun through UEFA.com.

Each individual should test negative for coronavirus or has to be vaccinated to be eligible to enter the Estadio do Dragao stadium on Saturday.