Bucks take 2-0 lead in playoffs with 132-98 win over Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks sealed a 132-98 win over the Miami Heat late Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top scorer for the Bucks with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points, and Pat Connaughton dropped 15 points.

For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Goran Dragic added 18 points.

Game 3 will be played in Miami on Thursday.

Monday's results:

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

(3) Milwaukee Bucks - (6) Miami Heat: 132-98 (Bucks lead series 2-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

(3) Denver Nuggets - (6) Portland Trail Blazers: 128-109 (Series tied 1-1)