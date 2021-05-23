Turkish athletes win 3 gold, 2 silver at European Championships

Turkish athletes won three gold and two silver medals at 56th EKF European Senior Karate Championships, the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) confirmed on Saturday.

Ali Sofuoğlu, Eray Şamdan and Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu clinched gold while Dilara Bozan and the Women's National Kumite Team, including Eda Eltemur, Merve Çoban, Meltem Hocaoğlu, Gülşen Demirturk settled for silver in the competition in Porec, Croatia.

Meltem Hocaoğlu Akyol and Uğur Aktaş previously won gold and Eda Eltemur clinched bronze at the tournament.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu posted a message on Twitter congratulating the athletes for winning medals.