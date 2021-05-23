Israel threatens to assassinate Hamas leaders over rocket fire from Gaza

Israel's Finance Minister Yisrael Katz on Sunday threatened to assassinate Hamas leaders over any rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the Reshet Bet local radio station, Katz said any rocket fire into southern Israel will be avenged with killing Hamas leaders, stressing that this policy was agreed by the Israeli security cabinet before approving a cease-fire on Friday.

Katz also said the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip will be conditional on the return of Israeli soldiers missing in Palestinian territory.

On Friday, an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel came into effect, putting an end to 11 days of fighting.

At least 248 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and 1,948 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



Health authorities in the West Bank have separately confirmed 31 killed in that region, totaling 279 across all Palestinian territories.

Twelve Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.



