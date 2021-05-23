Anadolu Efes eliminate Beşiktaş to advance to playoff finals

Anadolu Efes advanced to the ING Basketball Super League playoff finals after eliminating Beşiktaş Icrypex on Sunday.

Efes defeated the Black-Eagles 96-66 in the third game of the playoff semifinals at Istanbul's BJK Akatlar Sports Hall.

The losing side's Alperen Sengun was the highest scorer of the game with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Egehan Arna scored nine points.

Anadolu Efes forward Yigitcan Saybir produced 18 points and French player Adrien Moerman played with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Efes, who took a 3-0 lead will play against the winner of the Pinar Karsiyaka and Fenerbahce Beko game in the final.