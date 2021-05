Turkish athletes bag 3 medals at European Karate Championships

Three Turkish karatekas won medals at 56th EKF European Senior Karate Championships in Croatia's Porec, Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) announced on Saturday.

"Uğur Aktaş defeats Azerbaijan's Panah Abdullayev in the men's kumite 84kg final to become European Champion!," TOC said on Twitter.

"Meltem Hocaoğlu Akyol defeats Aleksandra Stubleava in the women's kumite +68 kg final to win gold at the European Karate Championships!," it added.

Also, Eda Eltemur claimed a bronze medal after defeating Ivona Cavar from Bosnia & Herzegovina in the women's kumite 68 kg category.