Austrian defender Alaba says goodbye to Bayern Munich

Austrian defender David Alaba bid farewell to Germany football club Bayern Munich ahead of the Bundesliga game against FC Augsburg on Saturday.

"Everything must come to an end, and sadly that includes David Alaba's incredible spell at FC Bayern," Bayern said in a statement.

"The utility man has been in Munich for 13 years, during which he's developed from a young buck to an experienced, world-class player, winning title after title along the way. Saying goodbye is never easy, but there are many reasons to say thanks. fcbayern.com has picked out seven," it added.

Alaba has been an integral part of Bayern as he made 431 competitive outings for Bayern Munich, producing 33 goals and 55 assists.

The 28-year-old helped Bayern win two UEFA Champions League titles, and as many UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.