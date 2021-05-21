Infantino: FIFA is against European Super League

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reiterated on Friday that football's governing body won't accept a breakaway European Super League but at the same time insisted that change is needed to make the game more global.

"I have said it before and let me say it again: FIFA is against any such project," Infantino told a virtual FIFA Congress.

"We believe football should not look outside of institutional structures to address the challenges of our sport," he added, naming solidarity and equal opportunity "pillars" of the sport.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Infantino and some others at FIFA were offered some initial backing to clubs involved in the Super League plans.

Twelve European top clubs, six from England and three each from Italy and Spain, had last month announced the planned founding of the all but closed tournament with 20 clubs of which 15 would be permanent members.

But nine of them have said they would quit within 3 days after after a fierce backlash from Europe's UEFA, domestic federations and leagues, politicians and fans, with only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still in and as a result facing UEFA sanctions.

FIFA also voiced opposition after the plans were announced but Infantino appears in favour of some kind of changes to make the game more global within existing structures.

"The existing model of football is not perfect either," he said. He spoke of an "insufficient balance" and said: "We don't see equal opportunity and don't see too much solidarity either."

Infantino presented a plan with concrete action in 11 areas ranging from the international match calendar - where discussions on a revision from 2024 are to start with "a blank sheet of paper" - to financial regulations, the rules of the game and football's social role.













