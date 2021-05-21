 Contact Us
News World Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister and discussed the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine, as well as developments following a cease-fire announcement in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 21,2021
Subscribe
ÇAVUŞOĞLU, BLINKEN DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES AND REGIONAL ISSUES

The Turkish foreign minister and his US counterpart discussed bilateral and regional issues in a phone call on Friday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Antony Blinken discussed the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine, as well as developments following a cease-fire announcement in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The top diplomats also discussed Afghanistan, humanitarian aids to Syria, and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the sources added.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 243 Palestinians, including 39 women and 66 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.