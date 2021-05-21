Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

The Turkish foreign minister and his US counterpart discussed bilateral and regional issues in a phone call on Friday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Antony Blinken discussed the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine, as well as developments following a cease-fire announcement in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The top diplomats also discussed Afghanistan, humanitarian aids to Syria, and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the sources added.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 243 Palestinians, including 39 women and 66 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.











