Gaziantep FK appointed Erol Bulut as their new head coach, the Turkish Super League side announced Thursday.

In a statement, Gaziantep FK said that both sides reached an agreement on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old previously managed Fenerbahçe in 30 games in the Super Lig's 2020-21 season.

Gaziantep football club finished the season in ninth place with 58 points.