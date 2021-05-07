Pınar Karşıyaka advance to Basketball Champions League final

Pınar Karşıyaka advanced to the Basketball Champions League final, beating Casademont Zaragoza with a score of 84-79 on Friday.

American-Jamaican guard Sek Henry led his team to victory to play with 24 points at the Nagorny dome in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

French forward Amath M'Baye scored 17 points, while American center Raymar Morgan produced 14 points and six rebounds.

For the Spanish side, forward Jacob Wiley was the highest scorer of his team with 21 points.

Argentine guard Nicolas Brussino scored 18 points and seven rebounds in the loss to the Turkish club.

The Izmir football side will now face the winner of Hereda San Pablo Burgos vs. SIG Strasbourg at the Cultural Entertainment Complex in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

Pınar Karşıyaka will be at a European final for a second time after the FIBA EuroChallenge Cup in the 2012-13 season.