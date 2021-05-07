Anadolu Efes clinch away win over Fenerbahçe Beko in virus-delayed ING Basketball League game

Anadolu Efes claimed a 88-84 away victory over Fenerbahçe Beko on Friday in a delayed ING Basketball League game.

French forward Adrien Moerman made a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Efes in Istanbul's Ulker Sports Arena.

Krunoslav Simon was the highest scorer of Efes with 21 points as Ahmet Buğrahan Tuncer came off the bench to add 14 more.

For Fenerbahçe Beko, Serbian guard Marko Guduric finished with 20 points, while Berkay Candan produced 15.

With this victory, league leaders Anadolu Efes improved to a 28-1 win/loss record as second-place Fenerbahçe tasted their eighth defeat.

The matchday 29 game had been scheduled to be played in the middle of April but had been postponed over COVID-19 cases in the Fenerbahçe Beko squad.