Anadolu Efes extend contract with head coach Ataman

Anadolu Efes signed head coach Ergin Ataman on for two more years, the Turkish basketball club confirmed on Thursday.

Ataman previously managed Efes from 1999 to 2001 and from 2008 to 2010. In 2019, he guided the team to the EuroLeague final.

The 55-year-old has been on the bench for 291 EuroLeague games since 2000, with a 144-147 record.

On Tuesday, Efes advanced to the Final Four, defeating Spain's Real Madrid 88-83 in game five of the playoffs.

The Final Four will be held on May 28-30 at Lanxess Arena, Cologne, without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.