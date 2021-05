Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz named player of month for April at Lille

Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz was named the player of the month for April at Lille, his club announced on Wednesday.

The French Ligue 1 side congratulated the 35-year-old forward on Twitter.

Yılmaz had great form in April, scoring three goals in four matches.

He registered 13 goals in 25 league matches to help his team stay top of the table ahead of the second-placed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).