Europa League final in Poland to host 9,500 spectators

The 2021 UEFA Europa League final in Poland in May will host 9,500 spectators, the UEFA said on Monday.

"The Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25% for the final, amounting to 9,500 spectators," the European football's governing body said in a statement.

The Europa League final will be played on May 26 in the northern city of Gdansk.

The venue of this year's final, Gdansk Stadium, located in Poland's Baltic coast, has a 41,620 seating capacity.

The UEFA also said that fans can apply for the tickets until Friday and the tickets will be sold between €40 ($48) and €130 ($156).

"A ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended. Applicants will be informed via email by 14 May at the latest as to whether they have been successful or not," UEFA said, adding that fans may be required to present a proof of vaccine or negative coronavirus test result before the final.

Four clubs are fighting to book two tickets for the final in Gdansk.

The finalists will be revealed after Thursday's semifinal second legs; Arsenal-Villarreal and Roma-Manchester United.

In the first leg held on April 29, Spain's Villarreal beat English opponents Arsenal 2-1 at home.

Meanwhile, another English club in the semis, Manchester United, hammered Italy's Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford, which means a huge advantage for the Red Devils.





