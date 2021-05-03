TURKEYS COVID-19 CASES DROP BELOW 25,000

Turkey reported over 24,700 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 24,733 infections, including 2,501 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall COVID-19 tally is now over 4.9 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 347 over the past day to reach 41,191.

As many as 35,438 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.51 million.

More than 47.98 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 243,648 done since Sunday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 3,438.

Turkey has so far administered over 23.47 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14. More than 14 million people have received their first dose, while over 9.44 million people have been fully vaccinated.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey started on Thursday evening a nationwide lockdown, which will last until May 17.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.2 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 153 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 89.7 million.