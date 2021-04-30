PSG star Mbappe faces calf injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe sustained a calf injury, the French football club said on Friday.

In a statement, PSG said that 22-year-old French forward Mbappe had "contracture in the right calf" to be absent in the league match against Lens on Saturday in Paris.

The club did not give any detail about Mbappe's return.

In addition, PSG said that Spanish left-back Juan Bernat is carrying on his recovery works as the 28-year-old had a "ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" in his left knee last September.

The major injury forced Bernat to miss the majority of the 2020-21 season.

Mbappe is one of the main goal threats for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 37 goals in 43 appearances this season.

The title race in the French top-tier Ligue 1 is relentless among three clubs; Lille, PSG and Monaco.

League leaders Lille have 73 points in 34 league matches as the season in France will end in four weeks.

Second-place PSG have racked up 72 points as the Paris team will be looking for a mistake from leaders Lille.

Monaco - a club on the French Riviera - are now in third place with 71 points.

Meanwhile, PSG are also competing in the UEFA Champions League as they lost the semifinals' first leg 2-1 against England's Manchester City at home on Wednesday.

PSG will visit Manchester City on May 4.