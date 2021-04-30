French basketball team Monaco win EuroCup

French basketball team Monaco on Friday were crowned the 7DAYS EuroCup champions over a 86-83 victory against Russian club UNICS Kazan.

Monaco, winning the 2021 EuroCup final series 2-0, became the first French club to win this title.

The French club's 27-year-old American guard Rob Gray was the key player in the finals series, scoring 23 points against UNICS Kazan in game one on April 27 and 25 points in game two on Friday.

Monaco previously won game one at home by 89-87 this week.

The final series' top scorer Gray was named the 7DAYS EuroCup Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) as he averaged 24 points per game in the 2021 finals.