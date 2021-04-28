Fenerbahçe lose to CSKA, eliminated from playoffs

Turkish side Fenerbahçe Beko have been eliminated from the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoffs after losing to CSKA Moscow 85-68 in Game 3 of their best-of-five series on Wednesday.

Fenerbahçe Beko made an excellent start to the game with a 12-0 run, but the Russian side took control of the match from the second quarter onwards as they sealed an easy victory.

CSKA won the series 3-0 and qualified for their ninth consecutive Final Four.

Will Clyburn led CSKA with 34 points and seven rebounds, while Iffe Lundberg played with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

For the losing side, Nando De Colo finished with 22 points and Marko Guduric had 10 points.

Fenerbahçe Beko's Jan Vesely returned from injury after he missed the first two matches but he was fouled out in the third quarter and finished the game with eight points.