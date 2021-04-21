Champions League trophy arrives in Istanbul

The UEFA Champions League trophy arrived on Wednesday in Istanbul, the city set to host the final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium next month.

The trophy, to be awarded on May 29, was introduced to the media in Esma Sultan Mansion on Wednesday.

The most prestigious cup in European football was presented with a spectacular view of the Bosphorus Strait after it was brought from the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with sponsors of Ruffles and Pepsi.

Aslı Önder, beverage category marketing director of PepsiCo Turkey, said they are thrilled to host one of the most important organizations bringing fans together.

"We are very excited to bring the UEFA Champions League Cup to Istanbul," she added.