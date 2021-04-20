Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets rally past Grizzlies in 2 OTs

Nikola Jokic had 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 points and the host Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 in double overtime on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who trailed 114-102 with 3:52 left in regulation.

Denver built a five-point lead late in the second OT thanks in part to three-pointers from Jokic and Porter.

Ja Morant finished with 36 points and 12 assists, Grayson Allen scored 24 and Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis. De'Anthony Melton came off the Grizzlies' bench to score 25 points after missing eight games due to a leg injury.