Leeds United protest forming of European Super League

Leeds United on Monday protested the breakaway European Super League before their English Premier League match against Liverpool, which ended 1-1 at Elland Road Stadium.

During the warm-up, the players of Leeds United were wearing "Football is for the fans" and "Champions League: Earn it" t-shirts to slam the 12 founding clubs' initiative, which includes Liverpool.

The game in Leeds ended 1-1 as Liverpool took the lead in the minute 31 as Senegalese winger Sadio Mane scored converted the easy touch-in after Firmino's pass beat goalkeeper.

Leeds United's Spanish central defender Diego Llorente scored a header in the 87th minute to equalize the score at 1-1.

Liverpool have 53 points in 32 matches to be in the sixth position.

Leeds United are in the mid-table with 46 points.

EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE

English clubs Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Italy's Juventus, Milan and Inter, and Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid released a joint statement to declare that they decided to establish the European Super League on Monday.

In the statement, the founding clubs also set the format of the annual tournament.

Both FIFA and UEFA slammed the founding clubs' decision.

Then European football's governing body, UEFA's chief Aleksander Ceferin said that the players of the teams, who will play in the Super League, cannot represent their countries in the FIFA World Cup and EURO (European football championship) tournaments.





