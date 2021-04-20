Juventus, Milan, Inter want to remain in Italian league

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who are among the 12 founders of the breakaway European Super League in football, want to go on to play in the Italian Serie A next season.

Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said on Monday that the Italian trio, which may be excluded from the Serie A division for being among the Super League founders, wanted to remain in the top-tier Italian league.

The Serie A board organized an urgent videoconference meeting on Monday as the 12 European clubs, including Juventus, Milan and Inter, established the breakaway league.

In this videoconference, the Italian clubs expressed their wish to play in the Italian league.

Meanwhile, Torino Chairman Urbano Cairo told Italian news agency ANSA that Inter Managing Director Giuseppe Marotta and Juventus President Andrea Agnelli betrayed the Serie A and both of them should be ashamed.

Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina separately said that Italy disapproves of the Super League.

EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE

English clubs Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Italy's Juventus, Milan and Inter, and Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid released a joint statement to declare that they decided to establish the European Super League on Monday.

In the statement, the founding clubs also set the format of the annual tournament.

Both FIFA and UEFA slammed the founding clubs' decision.

Then European football's governing body, UEFA's chief Aleksander Ceferin said that the players of the teams, who will play in the Super League, cannot represent their countries in the FIFA World Cup and EURO (European football championship) tournaments.





