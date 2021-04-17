BELGIAN CYCLIST PHILIPSEN WINS TOUR OF TURKEYS 7TH LEG

 Contact Us
Published April 17,2021
Alpecin-Fenix team's Jasper Philipsen clinched the seventh leg of the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Saturday.

Belgium's 23-year-old Philipsen finished the race in 4 hours, 20 minutes, and 45 seconds at the 180-kilometer (111.8-mile) Marmaris-Turgutreis track in the south of Turkey.

Start-Up Nation's Andre Greipel from Germany came second, while Deceuninck-Quick Step's British cyclist Mark Cavendish third.

The 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey will end with the eighth leg on Sunday on the 160.3-kilometer (99.6-mile) Bodrum-Kusadası track.