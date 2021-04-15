Man City bag semifinal ticket in Champions League

English football club Manchester City qualified for the UEFA Champions League semifinals Wednesday, eliminating Germany's Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 away victory.

Home team Dortmund's 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal in the 15th minute at Signal Iduna Park.

Bellingham became the youngest Champions League scorer in Dortmund's history as the club confirmed it on social media.

In the 52nd minute, Man City were awarded a penalty kick after Dortmund's German midfielder Emre Can handballed in the area.

After a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) check, Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez successfully converted the penalty to equalize in the 55th minute.

Man City came back in the 75th minute as English midfielder Phil Foden fired a left-footed low shot to make it 2-1 for his team.

The English club secured the victory in Germany to win 4-2 on aggregate, ending Dortmund's journey in Europe.

Manchester City will play against France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

In the other match of the night, Spanish club Real Madrid eliminated English side Liverpool despite a 0-0 draw at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Real Madrid previously bagged a 3-1 win in the first leg in Madrid.

Real Madrid will face another English club, Chelsea, in the next stage.

Similar to the previous rounds, the semifinals will have two legs as the first leg matches will be played in April.

The 2021 Champions League final will be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in May.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMIFINALS

Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester City

Real Madrid - Chelsea



