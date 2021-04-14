DURANTS 31 POINTS HELP NETS BEAT TIMBERWOLVES

The Brooklyn Nets' All-Star player Kevin Durant scored 31 points while his team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97 late Tuesday.

Durant played with 31 points, four rebounds, and four assists for the Nets who played without star players James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Joe Harris also added 23 points for the winning side.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards finished with 27 points and eight rebounds as D'Angelo Russell scored 15 points.

The Nets improved to a 37-17 win/loss record in the Eastern Conference with this victory.

RESULTS:

Minnesota Timberwolves - Brooklyn Nets: 97-127

Indiana Pacers - Los Angeles Clippers: 115-126

Toronto Raptors - Atlanta Hawks: 103-108

Charlotte Hornets - Los Angeles Lakers: 93-101

Utah Jazz - Oklahoma City Thunder: 106-96

Phoenix Suns - Miami Heat: 106-86

Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics: 115-116





