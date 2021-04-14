Turkey becomes 1 of few countries with air-to-air missile

Turkey has managed to be one of the few countries with air-to-air missile technology, said Turkish president on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Twitter that Turkey has become one of the few countries with air-to-air missile technology.

"Our air-to-air in-sight missile Bozdoğan, developed by our young technicians and engineers in the Göktuğ project, hit the target at the first shot," he said, thanking the developers of the missile.

He also shared a video showing Bozdoğan's first shot.

In recent years, Turkey's defense and aviation companies made significant achievements in research and development, as well as production and export.