Turkish skiers have claimed a total of 127 medals in international tournaments during the 2020-2021 season.

Turkish athletes won 25 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze medals in Alpine skiing competitions, bagging eight gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals in cross-country skiing, according to a statement released by the Turkish Ski Federation on Monday.

Turkish skiers also got 13 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals in snowboarding.