EuroLeague heads into final week with playoff fight

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 34 will get underway this week with teams fighting for the last two playoff spots.

A total of six teams qualified for the playoffs with Real Madrid, Zenit St Petersburg, TD System Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz and Valencia Basket, competing for a postseason berth.

In a game at Ulker Sports Arena later Thursday, Fenerbahçe Beko of Turkey will face Real Madrid. The Istanbul team will play for home-court advantage in the last-eight phase. The Spanish side will look to book a playoff spot.

Another Turkish side, Anadolu Efes, will visit AX Armani Exchange Milano in Italy at the Mediolanum Forum on Friday as both sides have already secured places in the playoffs.

Anadolu Efes currently sit in third place after recording 22 wins and 11 defeats, while Fenerbahçe Beko are in the fifth with 20 victories and 13 losses.

Barcelona, Fenerbahçe Beko, CSKA Moscow and Bayern Munich are among teams that qualified for the postseason.

Fixtures of Round 34

Thursday:

CSKA Moscow - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Zalgiris Kaunas - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens

Fenerbahçe Beko - Real Madrid

ALBA Berlin - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

Valencia Basket - TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Friday:

Zenit St Petersburg - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Olympiacos Piraeus - Khimki Moscow Region

AX Armani Exchange Milan - Anadolu Efes

Barcelona - Bayern Munich



