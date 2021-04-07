Turkey to play group phase of EuroBasket in Georgia

The Turkish Men's National Basketball Team will play their group matches of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced on Wednesday.

The federation said that neighboring Georgia, one of the host countries, selected Turkey as a partner federation for the tournament's group stage set for Sept. 1-18, 2022.

The three other partnerships will be between Italy and Estonia, Germany and Lithuania, and the Czech Republic and Poland.

The FIBA EuroBasket 2022 draw, where 24 teams will compete in four groups, will be held in Berlin later this month, on April 29.

The knock-out phase of the tournament will also be held in the German capital.





