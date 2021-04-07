Juventus defeat Napoli in virus-delayed game

Juventus edged Napoli 2-1 on Wednesday in a delayed match in the Italian Serie A.

The Turin side found goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, while Napoli's only goal came from Lorenzo Insigne during stoppage time at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus jumped to third place with 59 points in the standings after the victory.

The Week Three contest scheduled to be played last October, could not be conducted because Napoli did not go to Turin due to coronavirus infections on the team.

In another Wednesday game, Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 2-1 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored for the winning side. Hamed Junior Traore netted for Sassuolo.

Inter Milan remained atop the standings with 71 points.