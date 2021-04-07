Beşiktaş claim comfortable 3-0 win against Alanyaspor

Beşiktaş tasted home victory with a 3-0 shutout against Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Wednesday in a Turkish Super Lig match.

The home team broke the deadlock at Istanbul's Vodafone Park Stadium with a close-range finish from Cenk Tosun in minute 11.

The Black Eagles doubled the gap when Algerian right-winger Rachid Ghezzal made a classy long shot in minute 58.

In minute 85, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou added another goal for the Istanbul football club.

Four minutes later, Alanyaspor found a goal with Efkan Bekiroglu. But it was disallowed following a VAR (Video assistant referee) decision for a foul.

Beşiktaş are atop the league standings with 67 points, while Aytemiz Alanyaspor in the fifth position with 49.

Meanwhile, Croatian defender Domagoj Vida played his 100th Super Lig match with Beşiktaş.

Week 33 results & fixtures:

Tuesday:

Göztepe - Çaykur Rizespor: 2-0

Fatih Karagümrük - Atakaş Hatayspor: 1-0

Trabzonspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1

Wednesday:

Gençlerbirliği - Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-1

Itifak Holding Konyaspor - MKE Ankaragücü: 1-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-4

Beşiktaş - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-0

Thursday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Kasımpaşa:

Gaziantep FK - Medipol Başakşehir:

Yeni Malatyaspor - Fenerbahçe: